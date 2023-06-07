Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,158 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $56,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $31,514,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $24,739,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

