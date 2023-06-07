Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,279 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.87% of EastGroup Properties worth $55,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

