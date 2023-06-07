Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.35% of Ryder System worth $56,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of R opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

