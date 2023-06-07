WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $56,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 3.1 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.