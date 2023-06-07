Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. Sells 8,572 Shares

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Guild Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.