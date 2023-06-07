Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. Sells 8,572 Shares

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

