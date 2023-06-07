Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Ellen Goldberg Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 26.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 453,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.