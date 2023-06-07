Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Ellen Goldberg Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 26.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
