E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ETWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $3,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 144,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169,758 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.