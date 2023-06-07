Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Mark Kempa Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.5 %

NCLH opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

