Creative Planning Acquires 2,371 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $298.82 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.03 and its 200 day moving average is $248.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

