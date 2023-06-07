Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOZ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.74.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MOZ stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.75 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.