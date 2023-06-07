Bank of America Corp DE Has $57.20 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.96% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $57,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:OFC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.