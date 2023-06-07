Creative Planning Purchases 5,174 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.