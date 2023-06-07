Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

