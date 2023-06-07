Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

