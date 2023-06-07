26,325 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

