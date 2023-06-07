Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,177,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,233,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

