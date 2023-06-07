Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.