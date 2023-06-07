Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

