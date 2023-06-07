Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,470.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

