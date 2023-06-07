Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,519 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

