Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

EQAL opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $611.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

