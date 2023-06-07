Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Up 2.7 %

Pool Increases Dividend

NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

