Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

