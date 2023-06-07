Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,334 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,684 shares of company stock valued at $34,517,265 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

