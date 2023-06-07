GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $492,000 in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ennis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ennis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Ennis

Ennis Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $543.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

