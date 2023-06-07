Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 16,696 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after buying an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,652,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 264,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,493,000.

PEY opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

