Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

