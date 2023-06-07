GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $492,000 Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Heska worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heska by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Heska by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heska by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Heska by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $119.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

