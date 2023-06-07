Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $453.97 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.