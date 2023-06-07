Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Acacia Research worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $268.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at $617,930.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Recommended Stories

