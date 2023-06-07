Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,384,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 332.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 470,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

