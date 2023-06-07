Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $946,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.