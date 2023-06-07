Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ecovyst by 21.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ecovyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.