Creative Planning Purchases 739 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Creative Planning raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NICE were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 0.8 %

NICE stock opened at $213.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.64. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE Profile

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.