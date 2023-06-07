Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Service Co. International worth $57,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

