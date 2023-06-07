Creative Planning Purchases 1,662 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

