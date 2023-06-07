Creative Planning Has $877,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after buying an additional 564,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,116,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

