Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.56. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

