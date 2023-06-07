Creative Planning Buys 1,483 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

