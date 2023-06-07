FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

