APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in APA were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186,959 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 356,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in APA by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

