Creative Planning Sells 101 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemed were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,762,469. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed Dividend Announcement

NYSE CHE opened at $542.18 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.