Creative Planning Has $851,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Creative Planning boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

