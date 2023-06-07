JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.57% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $85,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 640,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 277,592 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 562,266 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.