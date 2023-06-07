Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Randy L. Pigg Sells 560 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:VMC opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $206.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,016.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 413,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 411,291 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $62,023,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $51,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
