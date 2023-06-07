Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Adam Christopher Ellis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,545.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zumiez Trading Up 7.1 %

ZUMZ opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

