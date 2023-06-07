ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Kaushik Ghoshal Sells 500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

