Seth A. Ravin Sells 21,234 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
