Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM) Insider Mark Hancock Acquires 400,000 Shares

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,800.00 ($103,841.06).

Centaurus Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Centaurus Metals alerts:

Centaurus Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Centaurus Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Brazil and Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. It primarily focuses on the Jaguar nickel sulphide project located in the Carajás Mineral Province in northern Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Centaurus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaurus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.