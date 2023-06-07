Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM) Insider Mark Hancock Acquires 400,000 Shares

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,800.00 ($103,841.06).
Centaurus Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Centaurus Metals Company Profile
