Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sells 12,219 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $158,724.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,197.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20.

Magnite Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

